AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $45.26 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,887 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.23% of ON Semiconductor worth $45,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 214,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.84.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.