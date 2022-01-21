AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $56,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $22.57 on Friday, hitting $1,493.10. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,210. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,565.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,514.72. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

