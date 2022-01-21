Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 44.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

Tesla stock traded down $32.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $964.00. The stock had a trading volume of 412,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,786,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $880.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $968.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

