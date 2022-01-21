Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Sells 1,671 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up approximately 1.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. 2,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

