AutoWeb Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,903 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.54 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

