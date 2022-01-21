AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.70

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 10.70 and last traded at 10.90, with a volume of 5124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 10.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 17.63.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

