Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $207.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $186.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

