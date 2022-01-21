Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 469 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.27).

AV stock opened at GBX 440.20 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 404.07. The stock has a market cap of £16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.86).

In related news, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($215,036.16). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,236.14).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

