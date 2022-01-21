Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,024 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Trane Technologies worth $122,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,518. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

