Aviva PLC Has $103.01 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,956 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $103,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $207.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average is $219.43. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

