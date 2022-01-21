Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.96. 386,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,040,104. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $341.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

