Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,004 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $185,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.60. 73,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.