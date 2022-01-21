Aviva PLC Sells 13,973 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $163,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $489.40. 34,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,564. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $538.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

