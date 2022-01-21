Aviva PLC Sells 29,195 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.31% of Avantor worth $76,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,596. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

