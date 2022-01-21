Aviva PLC Sells 42,650 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $84,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,109,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,998,000 after buying an additional 61,699 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 683,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $303.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.