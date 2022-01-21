Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $66,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,767,000 after acquiring an additional 198,442 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 66,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $176.23. 161,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,708. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

