Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,024 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Trane Technologies worth $122,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. 14,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day moving average is $190.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

