Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Avnet worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.