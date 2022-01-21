Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

