B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $322.83

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.83 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 342.40 ($4.67). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.68), with a volume of 8,023 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 322.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.51 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,244.32 ($3,062.25). Also, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter sold 3,751 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £12,415.81 ($16,940.66).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

