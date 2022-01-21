B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Shares of AMD opened at $121.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

