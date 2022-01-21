B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $996.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,053.58 and its 200-day moving average is $880.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

