B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $297.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.31 and a 200 day moving average of $309.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

