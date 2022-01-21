B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

