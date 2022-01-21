B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,986 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of RSG opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

