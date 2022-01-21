B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.55.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.