B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.55.

BTG stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 155,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,847,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 609,682 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $7,911,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

