BABB (BAX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. BABB has a market cap of $21.48 million and $756,528.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BABB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006399 BTC.

BABB Coin Profile

BAX is a coin. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

