Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.52% of Badger Meter worth $488,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMI opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

