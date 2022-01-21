BAE Systems’ (BA) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 555 ($7.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.79) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.14) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.19) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.37).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 599 ($8.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 558.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 560.46. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.71).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

