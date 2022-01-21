Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.