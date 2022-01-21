Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,469 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.49% of Balchem worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Balchem by 73.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Balchem by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Balchem by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

