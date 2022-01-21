Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,489 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.51.

IFF stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

