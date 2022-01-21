Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,245,000 after buying an additional 111,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 63,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $257.02 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

