Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 22,512 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of MET opened at $66.46 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

