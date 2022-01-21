Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,485 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.