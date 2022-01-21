Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.35 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $231.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.81. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.73 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

