Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,301 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

