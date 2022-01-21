Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 9,552 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Moody’s stock opened at $345.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.