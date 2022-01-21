Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,030,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 26,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,875,930. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 55.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.