Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $57,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $43.79 on Friday, reaching $2,389.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,912. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,325.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,320.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

