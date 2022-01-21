Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $102.96 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,159 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $102,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $201.38. 2,961,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,666,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average of $222.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.33 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

