Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $161.23 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $161,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.10. The company had a trading volume of 126,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.29. The company has a market capitalization of $217.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,001 shares of company stock valued at $85,454,874 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

