Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $199.04 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $199,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $109,228,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.84. 5,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.