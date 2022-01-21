Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 34,611 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $342,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.57. 392,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,424,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

