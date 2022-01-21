Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.62% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,496 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,038,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 755,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,449,000 after buying an additional 115,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 344,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,137. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

