Bank of America Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Underperform

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.