Bank of America Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $72.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

