Bank of America Upgrades Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) to “Neutral”

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

ASTR stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Astra Space will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

