Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

